The #1 Mobiscroll Alternative

Mobiscroll schedules events. ClickUp ships projects.

ClickUp unites tasks, timelines, docs, and goals so teams plan, execute, and track work without juggling calendar components and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Mobiscroll

Mobiscroll provides calendar widgets. ClickUp delivers end-to-end project management with native scheduling, collaboration, and AI.

Mobiscroll

  • Calendar component library requiring separate project tools
  • No native task management, docs, or team chat
  • Event scheduling without project context or dependencies
  • Limited collaboration features; requires external platforms
  • No built-in automations or time tracking capabilities

ClickUp

  • Native Calendar, Timeline, and Workload views in one workspace
  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, and Whiteboards unified
  • Drag-and-drop scheduling with dependencies and recurring tasks
  • Real-time collaboration with comments, @mentions, and assigned feedback
  • 100+ automations and native time tracking with reporting
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over calendar-only tools

ClickUp consolidates scheduling, task management, docs, and collaboration in one platform. Eliminate tool sprawl and ship projects faster with unified visibility.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Mobiscroll

Calendar & Scheduling
Calendar view with drag-and-drop scheduling
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Timeline view available in Event Calendar product ($995+)
Recurring events and tasks
Workload view for capacity planning
Resource management with availability tracking
Resource properties and grouping available in Event Calendar product
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with statuses and priorities
Task dependencies and relationships
Subtasks and checklists
15+ view types (List, Board, Table, Mind Map, etc.)
Calendar, Timeline, Scheduler, and Agenda views available; no task-specific views
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Custom event properties available; no task-specific fields
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Comments with @mentions and assigned feedback
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps (Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, Confluence)
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Time tracking reports and timesheets
Integrations & Extensibility
Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Microsoft Teams integrations
Google Calendar and Outlook Calendar sync
Google and Outlook Calendar integration available as add-on (+$225)
API access for custom integrations
API available for custom development
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Paid licenses start at $225 for Listview component
Affordable paid plans with advanced features
Event Calendar product starts at $995; Complete package starts at $1,955
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