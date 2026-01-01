ClickUp
Mobiscroll
Calendar view with drag-and-drop scheduling
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Timeline view available in Event Calendar product ($995+)
Recurring events and tasks
Workload view for capacity planning
Resource management with availability tracking
Resource properties and grouping available in Event Calendar product
Task management with statuses and priorities
Task dependencies and relationships
Subtasks and checklists
15+ view types (List, Board, Table, Mind Map, etc.)
Calendar, Timeline, Scheduler, and Agenda views available; no task-specific views
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Custom event properties available; no task-specific fields
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Comments with @mentions and assigned feedback
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps (Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, Confluence)
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Time tracking reports and timesheets
Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Microsoft Teams integrations
Google Calendar and Outlook Calendar sync
Google and Outlook Calendar integration available as add-on (+$225)
API access for custom integrations
API available for custom development
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Paid licenses start at $225 for Listview component
Affordable paid plans with advanced features
Event Calendar product starts at $995; Complete package starts at $1,955