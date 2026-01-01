The #1 MissNoCalls Alternative

MissNoCalls answers phones. ClickUp runs your business.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or paying per seat.
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ClickUp vs MissNoCalls

MissNoCalls handles inbound calls. ClickUp handles the work that comes after—planning, execution, and delivery.

MissNoCalls

  • AI voice bot for answering and routing calls
  • Automated scheduling and appointment booking
  • Call transcripts and analytics for customer interactions
  • Limited to communication workflows
  • No task management or project execution tools

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over MissNoCalls

ClickUp delivers end-to-end project management with tasks, docs, goals, and automations. MissNoCalls focuses solely on call handling—leaving teams to manage execution elsewhere.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

MissNoCalls

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with statuses and dependencies
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with @mentions and assigned comments
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Workflow automations (100+ triggers and actions)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Integrations
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar)
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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