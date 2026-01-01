ClickUp
MissNoCalls
Task management with statuses and dependencies
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Real-time Chat with @mentions and assigned comments
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Workflow automations (100+ triggers and actions)
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar)
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members