ClickUp
MindBridge
AI-powered financial data analysis
Fraud detection and compliance monitoring
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Fields for financial data
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks for financial processes
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Workflow automations
Custom automation builder
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan