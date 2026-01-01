ClickUp
Mindbreeze InSpire
AI-powered search across connected apps
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Expert Finder to identify subject matter experts
Document preview in search results
Task management with dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
AI writing assistant and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Agents for workflow automation
Real-time Chat with threaded conversations
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Unlimited users on free plan
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
Offline Mode for tasks and notes