ClickUp
Milldesk
Custom statuses and workflows
SLA tracking and management
Email-to-task conversion
Parent-child task relationships
Recurring tasks and scheduled tickets
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Whiteboards
Threaded comments and assigned feedback
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Rich collaborative Docs
Connected Search across workspace
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Native time tracking
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance and summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Unlimited members on free plan
Offline Mode
Granular guest permissions
Zoom integration
Active Directory integration
API for custom integrations