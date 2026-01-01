The #1 Milldesk Alternative

Milldesk manages tickets. ClickUp runs your entire operation.

ClickUp unites service requests, knowledge management, time tracking, and team collaboration in one workspace so support teams ship faster without switching tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Beyond help desk software

ClickUp vs Milldesk

Milldesk handles service tickets. ClickUp connects tickets to projects, docs, goals, and cross-functional workflows so teams deliver faster.

Milldesk

  • Help desk focused on ITIL service management
  • Limited views for ticket tracking and reporting
  • Workflow automation requires configuration expertise
  • Time tracking available but limited reporting depth
  • Free trial only; paid plans required for full access

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, Whiteboards, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations for ticket routing and SLA tracking
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Milldesk?

ClickUp goes beyond service tickets to connect support operations with projects, documentation, and cross-team collaboration. Automate workflows, track time, and manage knowledge without performance slowdowns or tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Milldesk

Service Management & Tickets
Custom statuses and workflows
SLA tracking and management
Email-to-task conversion
Parent-child task relationships
Recurring tasks and scheduled tickets
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Whiteboards
Threaded comments and assigned feedback
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Knowledge Management & Docs
Rich collaborative Docs
Connected Search across workspace
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Automation & AI
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance and summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Workspace & Access
Unlimited members on free plan
Offline Mode
Granular guest permissions
Integrations
Zoom integration
Active Directory integration
API for custom integrations
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