The #1 Milestones PM+ Alternative

Salesforce projects shouldn't need a developer to set up.

ClickUp unites tasks, Gantt charts, time tracking, and goals in one workspace—no Salesforce license required, no AppExchange dependencies.
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ClickUp vs Milestones PM+

Milestones PM+ locks project management inside Salesforce. ClickUp opens it up to every team, every workflow, every tool.

Milestones PM+

  • Requires Salesforce Professional edition or higher
  • Limited to Gantt and calendar views
  • Time tracking across objects, but no native timesheets
  • Free app, but Salesforce seat costs apply
  • Workflow automation tied to Salesforce rules

ClickUp

  • Works standalone; no Salesforce license needed
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Native time tracking with timesheets and reporting
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual updates
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Milestones PM+

ClickUp delivers project management, collaboration, and automation without Salesforce dependencies. Manage work your way with 15+ views, native Docs, and AI-powered workflows.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Milestones PM+

Project Planning & Visualization
Gantt chart / Timeline view
Calendar view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Project templates
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet reporting
Time estimates and tracking
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for feedback on files
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Platform & Access
Standalone platform (no external dependencies)
Unlimited tasks and members on free plan
Mobile app (iOS and Android)
Offline Mode
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT