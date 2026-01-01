ClickUp
Milestones PM+
Gantt chart / Timeline view
Calendar view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Project templates
Native time tracking
Timesheet reporting
Time estimates and tracking
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for feedback on files
AI writing assistant
Workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Standalone platform (no external dependencies)
Unlimited tasks and members on free plan
Mobile app (iOS and Android)
Offline Mode