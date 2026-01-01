The #1 Microsoft Viva Engage Alternative

Viva Engage posts updates. ClickUp ships work.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Goals, and Chat so teams turn conversations into execution without switching between feeds and project tools.
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Turn conversations into completed work

ClickUp vs Microsoft Viva Engage

Viva Engage connects people through social feeds. ClickUp connects conversations directly to tasks, timelines, and outcomes.

Microsoft Viva Engage

  • Social feed for announcements and discussions
  • Conversations stay separate from project execution
  • Requires Microsoft 365 enterprise license
  • Limited task management; no dependencies or Gantt
  • Premium features require Viva Suite upgrade

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals unified in one workspace
  • Assign comments as action items with due dates
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheets
  • Timeline views and dependencies for project planning
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Viva Engage?

Viva Engage facilitates conversations. ClickUp transforms those conversations into trackable work with tasks, timelines, automations, and real-time collaboration across Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Microsoft Viva Engage

Communication & Collaboration
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments with due dates
Collaborative Docs with task embedding
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Screen recording (Clip)
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Multiple assignees per task
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Goals & Strategy
Goals with task linking
Automatic progress rollup
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Connected Search (AI-powered)
Workflow automations
Dashboards & Reporting
Custom Dashboards
Sprint reporting
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan
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