ClickUp
Microsoft Viva Engage
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments with due dates
Collaborative Docs with task embedding
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Screen recording (Clip)
Task dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Multiple assignees per task
Native time tracking
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Goals with task linking
Automatic progress rollup
AI writing assistant
Connected Search (AI-powered)
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards
Sprint reporting
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan