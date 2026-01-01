ClickUp
Microsoft SharePoint
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Docs linked directly to tasks
Connected Search across Docs and tasks
Search limited to SharePoint content only
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Table)
Basic list and calendar views only
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Progress)
Limited metadata options
Real-time Chat integrated with tasks
Requires Microsoft Teams integration
Assign comments as action items
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Requires Microsoft Teams
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Limited AI features via Microsoft 365 Copilot
100+ automation triggers and actions
Requires Power Automate
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Basic reporting only
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Requires Microsoft 365 subscription