The #1 Microsoft SharePoint Alternative

SharePoint stores files. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals in one workspace so teams stop hunting across folders and start shipping faster.
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Work together without the sprawl

ClickUp vs Microsoft SharePoint

SharePoint organizes files but leaves project execution scattered. ClickUp brings tasks, Docs, and collaboration into one platform.

Microsoft SharePoint

  • Document library separate from project tools
  • Limited views for task management
  • No native time tracking
  • Performance issues with large collections
  • Steep learning curve for new users

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
  • Native time tracking with reporting
  • Real-time collaboration without sync conflicts
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over SharePoint

ClickUp combines project management, Docs, and collaboration in one platform. Stop juggling SharePoint with separate task tools and start shipping faster.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Microsoft SharePoint

Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Docs linked directly to tasks
Connected Search across Docs and tasks
Search limited to SharePoint content only
Tasks & Project Management
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Table)
Basic list and calendar views only
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Progress)
Limited metadata options
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat integrated with tasks
Requires Microsoft Teams integration
Assign comments as action items
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Requires Microsoft Teams
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Limited AI features via Microsoft 365 Copilot
100+ automation triggers and actions
Requires Power Automate
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Basic reporting only
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Requires Microsoft 365 subscription
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