The #1 Microsoft Power Automate Alternative

Power Automate automates tasks. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and automations so teams ship faster without juggling connectors, gateways, and separate collaboration tools.
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ClickUp vs Microsoft Power Automate

Power Automate focuses on automation flows. ClickUp combines automation with project management, docs, and collaboration in one workspace.

Microsoft Power Automate

  • Automation-only tool; requires separate apps for tasks and docs
  • 1,400+ connectors but steep learning curve for setup
  • Cloud-dependent; limited offline functionality
  • Execution limits vary by license type
  • Collaboration requires separate Microsoft 365 tools

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, chat, and whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations with visual triggers and actions
  • Works offline; syncs automatically when reconnected
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Real-time collaboration with @mentions and assigned comments
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Power Automate?

ClickUp combines automation with project management, docs, and collaboration. Power Automate focuses solely on workflow automation, requiring additional tools for complete work management.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Microsoft Power Automate

Automations
Workflow automations
Visual automation builder
Desktop automation (RPA)
Prebuilt automation templates
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Multiple project views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Recurring tasks
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments and @mentions
Screen recording (Clip)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking
Workspace & Access
Offline Mode
Flexible guest permissions
Integrations
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar)
Custom connector builder
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT