ClickUp
Microsoft Power Automate
Workflow automations
Visual automation builder
Desktop automation (RPA)
Prebuilt automation templates
Task management with dependencies
Multiple project views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Recurring tasks
Real-time chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments and @mentions
Screen recording (Clip)
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking
Offline Mode
Flexible guest permissions
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar)
Custom connector builder
Free Forever plan