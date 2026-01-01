The #1 Microsoft Loop Alternative

Loop syncs components. ClickUp ships projects.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams execute faster without syncing across Microsoft 365 apps.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Work in one place, not five apps

ClickUp vs Microsoft Loop

Loop spreads work across Teams, Outlook, OneNote, and Whiteboard. ClickUp brings everything together so teams ship without app-switching.

Microsoft Loop

  • Components sync across Teams, Outlook, OneNote, Whiteboard
  • No native task management; requires separate project tools
  • Requires internet for syncing and team workspace access
  • Separate personal and work accounts create friction
  • Limited views; primarily flexible canvases and tables

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, whiteboards, and chat in one workspace
  • Timeline views, dependencies, and workload planning built-in
  • Works offline; syncs automatically when reconnected
  • One account for personal and team collaboration
  • 15+ view types including Gantt, Table, and Mind Map
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What can you build when work isn't scattered across five apps?

ClickUp consolidates tasks, docs, goals, and chat so teams execute projects without switching between Microsoft 365 applications. Track progress, automate workflows, and ship faster.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Microsoft Loop

Collaboration & Real-Time Work
Real-time collaborative docs
Native chat for team communication
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Offline mode for productivity without internet
Tasks & Project Management
Native task management with statuses and workflows
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Task dependencies and relationships
Native time tracking with reporting
Views & Visualization
15+ specialized view types
Custom Dashboards with reporting cards
Goals & Strategy
Native goal tracking with task linking
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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