ClickUp
Microsoft Loop
Real-time collaborative docs
Native chat for team communication
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Offline mode for productivity without internet
Native task management with statuses and workflows
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Task dependencies and relationships
Native time tracking with reporting
15+ specialized view types
Custom Dashboards with reporting cards
Native goal tracking with task linking
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members