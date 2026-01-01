ClickUp
Microsoft 365 Copilot
AI writing assistance and summarization
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI agents for workflow automation
AI meeting notetaker
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline and Gantt chart views
Recurring tasks
Custom task statuses
Multiple assignees per task
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Team workload view
Native goal tracking with task linking
Automatic progress calculation
Collaborative docs with task linking
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Pre-built automation templates
Task-based workflow automation
Free plan with unlimited tasks and members