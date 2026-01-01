The #1 Microsoft 365 Copilot Alternative

Microsoft 365 Copilot writes emails. ClickUp ships work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams execute faster without switching between Microsoft apps and third-party tools.
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Execute work, not just documents

ClickUp vs Microsoft 365 Copilot

Microsoft 365 Copilot assists with content creation. ClickUp manages the entire workflow from planning to delivery.

Microsoft 365 Copilot

  • AI assistance for writing and summarizing across Microsoft apps
  • Requires separate project management tools for task tracking
  • Limited automation capabilities within Microsoft 365 ecosystem
  • No native goal tracking or progress visualization
  • Primarily document and email-focused views

ClickUp

  • Native tasks with dependencies, recurring schedules, and Timeline views
  • Built-in time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Goals that link directly to tasks with automatic progress rollup
  • 15+ view types including Workload, Gantt, and Mind Maps
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What does ClickUp offer that Microsoft 365 Copilot doesn't?

Microsoft 365 Copilot enhances productivity within Microsoft apps. ClickUp provides end-to-end project execution with tasks, docs, goals, and dashboards unified in one workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Microsoft 365 Copilot

AI Capabilities
AI writing assistance and summarization
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI agents for workflow automation
AI meeting notetaker
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline and Gantt chart views
Recurring tasks
Custom task statuses
Multiple assignees per task
Time Tracking & Workload
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Team workload view
Goals & Strategy
Native goal tracking with task linking
Automatic progress calculation
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative docs with task linking
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Automations
Pre-built automation templates
Task-based workflow automation
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited tasks and members
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