ClickUp
MerlinX
AI sales agent for customer conversations
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI-powered search across connected apps
Workflow automations
Customizable CRM with deal pipelines
Lead tracking and qualification
Formula Fields for deal calculations
CRM integrations (Salesforce, HubSpot)
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload)
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages as action items
Multi-channel customer engagement (WhatsApp, Instagram)
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free tier