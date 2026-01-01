The #1 MerlinX Alternative

MerlinX automates sales chats. ClickUp runs the business.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and CRM so sales teams close deals and coordinate follow-ups without switching tools.
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Close deals and ship work together

ClickUp vs MerlinX

MerlinX handles conversations. ClickUp connects conversations to pipelines, campaigns, and delivery.

MerlinX

  • AI sales agent for customer conversations
  • Limited to chat and messaging channels
  • No project management or task tracking
  • Requires separate tools for CRM and delivery
  • Message volume caps on every plan

ClickUp

  • Native CRM with custom pipelines and deal tracking
  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual follow-ups
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you build when sales and delivery work together?

ClickUp connects lead tracking, deal pipelines, campaign execution, and team coordination so sales teams close faster without tool-switching.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

MerlinX

AI & Automation
AI sales agent for customer conversations
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI-powered search across connected apps
Workflow automations
CRM & Sales Management
Customizable CRM with deal pipelines
Lead tracking and qualification
Formula Fields for deal calculations
CRM integrations (Salesforce, HubSpot)
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload)
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages as action items
Multi-channel customer engagement (WhatsApp, Instagram)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free tier
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