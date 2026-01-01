The #1 Meritto Alternative

Meritto manages leads. ClickUp ships enrollments.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, automations, and AI so admissions teams close applications faster without juggling disconnected tools.
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Enroll students without the sprawl

ClickUp vs Meritto

Meritto locks essential features behind expensive tiers. ClickUp gives admissions teams powerful workflows on flexible plans.

Meritto

  • Separate modules for CRM, payments, and applications
  • Workflows and automations locked to Pro plan only
  • User limits on all tiers (15-50 max depending on plan)
  • Cloud-only platform requires constant internet access
  • Advanced features require expensive add-ons

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations for application reviews and follow-ups
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free plan
  • Offline Mode for campus visits without connectivity
  • Custom Fields with Formula calculations for lead scoring
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Meritto?

ClickUp consolidates enrollment workflows into one customizable workspace. Automate application reviews, track student journeys, and collaborate across admissions and finance without expensive add-ons or user limits.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Meritto

CRM & Lead Management
Unlimited contacts
Custom Fields for student data
Dynamic audience segmentation
Lead scoring with Formula Fields
Tasks & Workflow Automation
Unlimited tasks and members
100+ automation triggers and actions
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for follow-ups
Custom task statuses
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for planning
Assigned comments
Guest access for external reviewers
Views & Visualization
15+ view types
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
AI & Intelligence
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across tools
AI Notetaker for meetings
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards
Custom report builder
Real-time performance tracking
Offline & Mobile Access
Offline Mode
Mobile CRM app
Integrations
Zapier integration
API access
Webhooks for real-time sync
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