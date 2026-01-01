ClickUp
Meritto
Unlimited contacts
Custom Fields for student data
Dynamic audience segmentation
Lead scoring with Formula Fields
Unlimited tasks and members
100+ automation triggers and actions
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for follow-ups
Custom task statuses
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for planning
Assigned comments
Guest access for external reviewers
15+ view types
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across tools
AI Notetaker for meetings
Custom Dashboards
Custom report builder
Real-time performance tracking
Offline Mode
Mobile CRM app
Zapier integration
API access
Webhooks for real-time sync