ClickUp
Meistertask
Kanban Board View
Timeline (Gantt) View
Workload View (Team Capacity Planning)
Mind Map View
Table View (Spreadsheet-Style)
Total View Types
Unlimited Tasks
Subtasks & Nested Subtasks
Task Dependencies
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Recurring Tasks
Custom Fields
Native Time Tracking with Reporting
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Native Chat
Goals with Task Linking
Native Video Meetings (SyncUps)
Screen Recording (Clip)
Automations
AI Features
Connected Search (Cross-App)
Custom Dashboards
Proofing (Annotate Images/Videos/PDFs)
Hierarchy Levels
Free Plan Storage
Free Plan Limitations
SAML SSO
Third-Party Integrations
Email to Task Import