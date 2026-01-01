The #1 Meistertask Alternative

MeisterTask vs ClickUp: Why Teams Choose the All-in-One Platform

MeisterTask offers clean Kanban boards, but limits your team to basic task management. ClickUp delivers everything MeisterTask does—plus native Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, Goals, Timeline views, and 100+ automations—all in one platform. Eliminate tool sprawl and unlock advanced workflows without juggling separate apps.
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ClickUp vs Meistertask

Get full project management without complexity or paywalls.

ClickUp

  • 15+ view types: List, Board, Calendar, Timeline (Gantt), Workload, Mind Map, Table, and more
  • Unlimited collaborative Docs with nested pages, task embedding, and real-time editing on Free plan
  • 100+ automation triggers/actions on paid plans, plus advanced task relationships and dependencies
  • Native Chat, Whiteboards, Goals, and SyncUps (video meetings) built into one platform
  • 4-level hierarchy (Workspace > Space > List > Task) with nested subtasks for enterprise-scale complexity
  • Comprehensive version history and Connected Search across all work surfaces
  • Advanced Dashboards and custom reporting with 50+ widgets to visualize any metric

MeisterTask

  • Kanban-focused with limited view types (boards and basic Gantt)
  • Separate Notes app required for documentation (5-note limit on free plan)
  • Basic automations and custom fields only on paid plans
  • No native chat, whiteboards, or goal tracking
  • Limited hierarchy (projects and tasks only)
  • 7-30 day version history depending on plan
  • Custom reports restricted to Business plan
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Meistertask

Kanban Board View
Timeline (Gantt) View
Workload View (Team Capacity Planning)
Mind Map View
Table View (Spreadsheet-Style)
Total View Types
Unlimited Tasks
Subtasks & Nested Subtasks
Task Dependencies
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Recurring Tasks
Custom Fields
Native Time Tracking with Reporting
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Native Chat
Goals with Task Linking
Native Video Meetings (SyncUps)
Screen Recording (Clip)
Automations
AI Features
Connected Search (Cross-App)
Custom Dashboards
Proofing (Annotate Images/Videos/PDFs)
Hierarchy Levels
Free Plan Storage
Free Plan Limitations
SAML SSO
Third-Party Integrations
Email to Task Import
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT