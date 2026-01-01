ClickUp
MeetGeek
Native video meetings
Screen recording with annotation
Meeting transcription
AI meeting summaries
Native task management
Assign comments as action items
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs linked to projects
Embed tasks and views in Docs
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
AI writing assistance across workspace
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards
Goal tracking with task linking
Meeting analytics by team and call type
Native integrations
Public API for custom integrations
Free plan with unlimited members
Offline Mode