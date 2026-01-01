The #1 MeetGeek Alternative

MeetGeek records meetings. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Chat, and native video meetings so teams execute on decisions without switching tools or losing context.
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Ship faster with less tool sprawl

ClickUp vs MeetGeek

MeetGeek captures meetings but leaves execution scattered. ClickUp connects conversations to tasks, Docs, and goals in one workspace.

MeetGeek

  • Records meetings but requires separate tools for tasks
  • Meeting summaries live in isolated repository
  • No native task management or project tracking
  • Limited to 3 hours transcription on free plan
  • Requires integrations to connect with work execution

ClickUp

  • Native SyncUps for video meetings with no time limits
  • Assign comments as tasks directly from meeting Docs
  • Link Docs to projects; track follow-ups in one workspace
  • Clip for screen recording with annotation and sharing
  • Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do in ClickUp that you can't do in MeetGeek?

ClickUp unifies meeting notes, action items, and project execution in one platform. Stop juggling separate tools for recording, transcription, and task tracking.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

MeetGeek

Video & Recording
Native video meetings
Screen recording with annotation
Meeting transcription
AI meeting summaries
Tasks & Project Management
Native task management
Assign comments as action items
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs linked to projects
Embed tasks and views in Docs
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance across workspace
Workflow automations
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goal tracking with task linking
Meeting analytics by team and call type
Integrations
Native integrations
Public API for custom integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited members
Offline Mode
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT