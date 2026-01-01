ClickUp
MediaWiki
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Real-time editing with multiple users
Version history and change tracking
Connected Search across Docs and tasks
Native task management with statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline view (Gantt charts)
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments with action items
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI writing assistance and summarization
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking and progress tracking
Native time tracking with reporting
Offline Mode
Unlimited members on free plan