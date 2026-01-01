The #1 MediaWiki Alternative

MediaWiki documents work. ClickUp delivers it.

ClickUp unites collaborative Docs, task management, Goals, and Dashboards so teams ship faster without switching between wiki pages and project tools.
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ClickUp vs MediaWiki

MediaWiki excels at documentation but leaves project execution to other tools. ClickUp connects knowledge and work in one workspace.

MediaWiki

  • Documentation platform requiring separate project tools
  • Limited real-time collaboration features
  • No native task management or project views
  • Manual workflows without automation capabilities
  • Requires constant internet connectivity for syncing

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, tasks, Goals, and Dashboards in one workspace
  • Real-time collaboration with Chat, comments, and @mentions
  • Timeline, Workload, and 15+ views for project tracking
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with MediaWiki?

ClickUp connects documentation, task execution, and team collaboration in one platform. Eliminate tool-switching and track progress from strategy to delivery.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

MediaWiki

Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Real-time editing with multiple users
Version history and change tracking
Connected Search across Docs and tasks
Tasks & Project Management
Native task management with statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline view (Gantt charts)
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments with action items
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and summarization
Workflow automations
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking and progress tracking
Native time tracking with reporting
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode
Unlimited members on free plan
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