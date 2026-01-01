The #1 Maximizer CRM Alternative

Maximizer tracks contacts. ClickUp ships results.

ClickUp unites CRM, projects, docs, and goals so sales and delivery teams close deals and execute without switching tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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ClickUp vs Maximizer CRM

Maximizer separates CRM from execution. ClickUp connects sales pipelines to project delivery in one workspace.

Maximizer CRM

  • CRM focused on contact and account management
  • Limited project execution and task collaboration
  • Expensive paid tiers for advanced features
  • Separate tools needed for docs and team chat
  • Basic automation requires Sales plan upgrade

ClickUp

  • Native CRM with tasks, docs, chat, and goals unified
  • Customize pipelines, fields, and automations without IT
  • Real-time dashboards track deals and project health
  • Free plan includes unlimited tasks and members
  • 100+ automations handle lead routing and follow-ups
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Maximizer CRM?

ClickUp combines CRM, project management, docs, and AI so teams manage leads, close deals, and deliver work without tool sprawl or expensive upgrades.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Maximizer CRM

CRM & Sales Management
Customizable CRM with custom fields and statuses
Sales pipeline with deal tracking
Lead management and qualification
AI-powered sales insights and recommendations
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ specialized views (Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
Recurring tasks for follow-ups and reviews
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for annotating images, videos, and PDFs
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Affordable paid plans with advanced features
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