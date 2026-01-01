ClickUp
Maximizer CRM
Customizable CRM with custom fields and statuses
Sales pipeline with deal tracking
Lead management and qualification
AI-powered sales insights and recommendations
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ specialized views (Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
Recurring tasks for follow-ups and reviews
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for annotating images, videos, and PDFs
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Affordable paid plans with advanced features