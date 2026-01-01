The #1 Market Logic Alternative

Market Logic organizes insights. ClickUp delivers them.

ClickUp unites research, tasks, goals, and AI-powered search so teams act on insights without switching between repositories and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Market Logic

Market Logic stores research behind enterprise paywalls. ClickUp connects insights to execution so teams ship faster.

Market Logic

  • Separate tools for research storage and project execution
  • Search limited to Market Logic repository only
  • No native task management or goal tracking
  • Enterprise pricing required for full features
  • Time tracking requires third-party integrations

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira
  • Goals link directly to tasks with automatic progress rollup
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Market Logic?

ClickUp connects research insights to execution with tasks, goals, AI-powered search, and native collaboration; all without enterprise-only pricing gates.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Market Logic

Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
AI-powered document analysis
Connected Search across apps
Search limited to Market Logic repository only
Offline access to research
Requires internet connectivity for access
Tasks & Project Management
Native task management
Requires separate project management tools
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ specialized views
Limited view types for research organization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals & Strategy
Native goal tracking
No native goal tracking capabilities
Automatic progress rollup from tasks
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Requires separate communication tools
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Requires third-party meeting tools
Clip (screen recording)
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Requires third-party integrations
Timesheet approvals
Automations & AI
Workflow automations
Limited automation capabilities
AI writing assistance
AI Notetaker for meetings
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
Enterprise pricing required for full features
Unlimited members on free plan
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