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Market Logic
Collaborative Docs
AI-powered document analysis
Connected Search across apps
Search limited to Market Logic repository only
Offline access to research
Requires internet connectivity for access
Native task management
Requires separate project management tools
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ specialized views
Limited view types for research organization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native goal tracking
No native goal tracking capabilities
Automatic progress rollup from tasks
Real-time Chat
Requires separate communication tools
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Requires third-party meeting tools
Clip (screen recording)
Native time tracking
Requires third-party integrations
Timesheet approvals
Workflow automations
Limited automation capabilities
AI writing assistance
AI Notetaker for meetings
Free Forever plan
Enterprise pricing required for full features
Unlimited members on free plan