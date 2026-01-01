ClickUp
Maptician
Task management with dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and checklists
Multiple project views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Custom Fields for workflow tracking
Calendar view for task scheduling
Desk booking and room scheduling
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Real-time Chat with task creation
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Space utilization and occupancy analytics
Time tracking with reporting
Native integrations with 1,000+ apps
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members