The #1 Maptician Alternative

Maptician maps desks. ClickUp moves work forward.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and chat so teams coordinate hybrid work and ship projects without switching between booking tools and project platforms.
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Coordinate work, not just desks

ClickUp vs Maptician

Maptician books desks and rooms. ClickUp manages the actual work your team does when they show up.

Maptician

  • Desk booking and room scheduling platform
  • No task management or project tracking
  • Limited to space management and occupancy analytics
  • Requires separate tools for actual work coordination
  • Focused on physical office logistics, not work execution

ClickUp

  • Tasks, docs, goals, and chat in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheets
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Calendar
  • Real-time collaboration with Chat and SyncUps video meetings
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over desk booking tools

Maptician helps you find a desk. ClickUp helps you finish the work you do at that desk—tasks, docs, goals, and collaboration unified in one workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Maptician

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and checklists
Multiple project views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Custom Fields for workflow tracking
Calendar & Scheduling
Calendar view for task scheduling
Desk booking and room scheduling
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with task creation
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Workflow automations
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Space utilization and occupancy analytics
Time tracking with reporting
Integrations
Native integrations with 1,000+ apps
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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