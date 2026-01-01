The #1 MangoApps Alternative

MangoApps connects people. ClickUp connects work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams execute faster without switching between communication and work tools.
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4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
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Trusted by the best
Built for execution, not just engagement

ClickUp vs MangoApps

MangoApps focuses on employee engagement and communication. ClickUp delivers the full workspace teams need to plan, execute, and ship.

MangoApps

  • Communication-first platform with limited task management
  • No native time tracking or project timelines
  • Basic task views without Gantt or workload planning
  • Limited automation capabilities
  • Search confined to MangoApps content only

ClickUp

  • Tasks, docs, goals, and dashboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over MangoApps

MangoApps excels at employee engagement but lacks the depth teams need for project execution. ClickUp delivers tasks, docs, goals, time tracking, and AI in one workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

MangoApps

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Docs connected to tasks
Wikis and knowledge bases
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Automation & Workflows
Workflow automations
Custom automation builder
Chat & Communication
Real-time chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode
Unlimited members on free plan
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ISO 27001
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GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT