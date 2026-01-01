ClickUp
MangoApps
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Native time tracking
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Collaborative Docs
Docs connected to tasks
Wikis and knowledge bases
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Workflow automations
Custom automation builder
Real-time chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Offline Mode
Unlimited members on free plan