ClickUp
ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus
Incident management with custom statuses
Change management workflows
Problem management
SLA management with escalations
Email-to-task conversion
Native project management
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Task dependencies
Collaborative Docs
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards
Connected Search across apps
AI writing assistant
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents for automation
Workflow automations
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Multi-site support
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking
Free plan with unlimited users
No expensive add-ons for core features