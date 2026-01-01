The #1 ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus Alternative

ServiceDesk Plus manages tickets. ClickUp runs IT operations.

ClickUp unites incident tracking, project management, knowledge Docs, and Goals in one workspace so IT teams resolve issues faster without expensive add-ons.
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Simplify IT service management

ClickUp vs ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus

Stop paying for separate project management, service catalog, and CMDB add-ons. ClickUp consolidates IT workflows in one affordable platform.

ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus

  • Project management requires expensive Enterprise add-on
  • CMDB and service catalog sold separately as add-ons
  • Limited to ITSM workflows; no unified workspace for operations
  • Steep learning curve with ITIL-heavy interface
  • Expensive per-technician licensing for full feature access

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, Whiteboards, and Goals in one workspace
  • Custom statuses and dependencies for ITIL workflows
  • Timeline (Gantt), Workload, and Dashboard views for visibility
  • 100+ automations for incident routing and SLA management
  • Flexible guest permissions for vendor and end-user collaboration
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Why IT teams choose ClickUp over ServiceDesk Plus

ClickUp delivers incident management, project tracking, and knowledge management in one platform. No expensive add-ons for basic project management or service catalogs.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus

IT Service Management
Incident management with custom statuses
Change management workflows
Problem management
SLA management with escalations
Email-to-task conversion
Project Management
Native project management
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Task dependencies
Knowledge Management & Collaboration
Collaborative Docs
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards
Connected Search across apps
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistant
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents for automation
Automations & Customization
Workflow automations
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Multi-site support
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited users
No expensive add-ons for core features
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HIPAA
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