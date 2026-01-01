The #1 ManageEngine AppCreator Alternative

AppCreator builds forms. ClickUp ships products.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and dashboards so teams execute faster without custom app development or scripting.
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ClickUp vs ManageEngine AppCreator

AppCreator requires scripting and custom development. ClickUp gives teams ready-to-use project management out of the box.

ManageEngine AppCreator

  • Requires custom app development for workflows
  • Deluge scripting language for automation logic
  • Primarily form-based data collection
  • No native chat or video collaboration
  • On-premises deployment only

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, goals, and dashboards in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations without scripting or custom code
  • Real-time chat and video meetings built in
  • Free plan with unlimited tasks and members
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over custom app builders

ClickUp delivers project management, collaboration, and reporting without custom development. Start working in minutes, not months.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

ManageEngine AppCreator

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Recurring tasks
Multiple project views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Automations
No-code workflow automation
Automated task assignments
Scheduled reminders
Collaboration
Real-time chat
Video meetings
Screen recording
Collaborative whiteboards
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative docs
Docs linked to tasks
AI-powered search
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom dashboards
Real-time reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
AI Features
AI writing assistant
AI meeting notetaker
AI automation agents
Time Tracking
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Mobile Access
Native iOS and Android apps
Offline mode
Integrations
Zoom integration
Slack integration
GitHub and GitLab integration
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited members
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