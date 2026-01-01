ClickUp
ManageEngine AppCreator
Task management with dependencies
Recurring tasks
Multiple project views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
No-code workflow automation
Automated task assignments
Scheduled reminders
Real-time chat
Video meetings
Screen recording
Collaborative whiteboards
Collaborative docs
Docs linked to tasks
AI-powered search
Custom dashboards
Real-time reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
AI writing assistant
AI meeting notetaker
AI automation agents
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Native iOS and Android apps
Offline mode
Zoom integration
Slack integration
GitHub and GitLab integration
Free plan with unlimited members