The #1 MaintainX Alternative

MaintainX tracks maintenance. ClickUp runs operations.

ClickUp unites work orders, asset tracking, preventive maintenance, and team collaboration in one workspace so operations teams eliminate tool sprawl and ship faster.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Streamline maintenance operations

ClickUp vs MaintainX

MaintainX specializes in maintenance workflows. ClickUp connects maintenance, operations, and cross-functional work in one platform.

MaintainX

  • Maintenance-focused; requires separate tools for broader operations
  • Limited view types optimized for work orders only
  • Automations restricted to higher-tier plans
  • Internet dependency for syncing collections and team workspaces
  • Free plan caps work orders and repeating schedules

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Table, Workload, and Calendar
  • 100+ automations to trigger work orders and corrective actions
  • Offline Mode for field technicians without connectivity
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with MaintainX?

ClickUp delivers maintenance management plus cross-functional collaboration, advanced automations, and offline capabilities. Connect work orders to strategic goals, automate routine workflows, and keep field teams productive without internet access.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

MaintainX

Work Order & Maintenance Management
Unlimited tasks and work orders
Recurring tasks and preventive maintenance scheduling
Task dependencies and relationships
Native time tracking with reporting
Offline Mode for field work
Views & Visualization
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload, Mind Map)
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs and Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Customization & Flexibility
15+ Custom Field types (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Custom statuses and workflows
4-level hierarchy (Workspace > Space > List > Task with nested subtasks)
Goals & Reporting
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Integrations & Extensibility
1,000+ integrations and Open API
Zoom integration for meetings from tasks
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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