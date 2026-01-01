ClickUp
MaintainX
Unlimited tasks and work orders
Recurring tasks and preventive maintenance scheduling
Task dependencies and relationships
Native time tracking with reporting
Offline Mode for field work
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload, Mind Map)
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs and Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across workspace and apps
15+ Custom Field types (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Custom statuses and workflows
4-level hierarchy (Workspace > Space > List > Task with nested subtasks)
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
1,000+ integrations and Open API
Zoom integration for meetings from tasks
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members