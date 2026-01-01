ClickUp
MailMaestro
AI writing assistance
AI meeting transcription and summaries
Connected Search across apps
AI Agents for workflow automation
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Real-time Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Custom Dashboards
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members