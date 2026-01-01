The #1 MailMaestro Alternative

MailMaestro writes emails. ClickUp ships work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams collaborate and deliver without switching between email tools and project platforms.
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ClickUp vs MailMaestro

MailMaestro optimizes email workflows. ClickUp connects email, tasks, docs, and goals so teams execute faster in one workspace.

MailMaestro

  • AI email writing limited to 3 requests per week on free plan
  • No native task management or project tracking
  • Email-focused tool requiring separate PM platform
  • Meeting notes stored separately from project context
  • Free plan caps meeting transcripts at 5 per month

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Email integration with task creation and tracking
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with MailMaestro?

ClickUp connects email, tasks, docs, goals, and meetings in one workspace. Automate workflows, track time, and ship faster without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

MailMaestro

AI & Automation
AI writing assistance
AI meeting transcription and summaries
Connected Search across apps
AI Agents for workflow automation
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT