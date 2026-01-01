The #1 Magical AI Alternative

Magical AI automates tasks. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or waiting for automations to catch up.
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ClickUp vs Magical AI

Magical AI automates workflows but leaves teams juggling separate tools for planning, execution, and collaboration.

Magical AI

  • Automation-first tool without native project management
  • Limited visibility into team workload and project timelines
  • No built-in docs, whiteboards, or real-time chat
  • Requires separate tools for time tracking and reporting
  • Healthcare-focused automations without broader PM capabilities

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map for planning
  • 100+ automations plus ClickUp AI for writing and task summarization
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, and Jira
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Magical AI

ClickUp combines automation with full project management so teams plan, execute, and track work in one place without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Magical AI

AI & Automation
AI-powered automations
AI writing assistant
AI agents for autonomous workflows
Connected Search across apps
Tasks & Project Management
Native task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom statuses and workflows
Recurring tasks
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Goals & Strategy
Goals with task linking
Integrations
Zoom integration
Slack integration
1,000+ app integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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