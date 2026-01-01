ClickUp
Magical AI
AI-powered automations
AI writing assistant
AI agents for autonomous workflows
Connected Search across apps
Native task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom statuses and workflows
Recurring tasks
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Real-time Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Zoom integration
Slack integration
1,000+ app integrations
Free Forever plan