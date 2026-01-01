ClickUp
M1-project
ICP and audience research
Marketing strategy documentation
Goal tracking with task integration
Task management with dependencies
Timeline and Gantt views
Workload and capacity planning
Recurring tasks and automation
Custom Fields for campaign tracking
AI-powered content generation
Real-time team collaboration
Proofing and feedback on assets
Whiteboards for brainstorming
Native time tracking
Custom Dashboards
Timesheet approvals
Unlimited members on free plan
Offline Mode
Guest access for clients