The #1 M1-project Alternative

M1-project plans campaigns. ClickUp ships them.

Unite strategy, execution, and collaboration in one workspace so marketing teams deliver campaigns without switching between planning tools and project trackers.
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ClickUp vs M1-project

M1-project generates strategies but leaves execution scattered. ClickUp connects planning to delivery so teams move faster.

M1-project

  • Strategy generation without execution tools
  • No native task management or project tracking
  • Credit-based system limits usage flexibility
  • Focused on planning; requires separate tools for delivery
  • Limited collaboration features for team coordination

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Goals, and Chat unified in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • Real-time collaboration without account friction
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Calendar
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
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What can you build when strategy meets execution?

M1-project generates ICPs and content ideas. ClickUp turns those insights into shipped campaigns with tasks, timelines, and team collaboration built in.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

M1-project

Strategy & Planning
ICP and audience research
Marketing strategy documentation
Goal tracking with task integration
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Timeline and Gantt views
Workload and capacity planning
Recurring tasks and automation
Custom Fields for campaign tracking
Content Creation & Collaboration
AI-powered content generation
Real-time team collaboration
Proofing and feedback on assets
Whiteboards for brainstorming
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Custom Dashboards
Timesheet approvals
Workspace & Access
Unlimited members on free plan
Offline Mode
Guest access for clients
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