ClickUp
M-Files Hubshare
Branded client portals
Real-time chat with clients
Granular access control
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Collaborative Docs
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Connected Search across apps
AI writing assistant
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meetings
Whiteboards
Screen recording (Clip)
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Free Forever plan
Unlimited users on free plan