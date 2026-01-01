The #1 M-Files Hubshare Alternative

M-Files Hubshare manages documents. ClickUp ships work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, chat, and goals so teams collaborate with clients and deliver projects without switching between document libraries and project tools.
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ClickUp vs M-Files Hubshare

M-Files Hubshare stores files. ClickUp connects documents to execution with tasks, timelines, and automated workflows.

M-Files Hubshare

  • Document-centric platform without native task management
  • No built-in time tracking or project timelines
  • Limited views focused on document organization
  • Workflow automation restricted to document processes
  • Expensive enterprise pricing for advanced features

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
  • 100+ automations to streamline client workflows
  • Granular guest permissions for secure client collaboration
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with M-Files Hubshare?

ClickUp connects client collaboration to project execution. Manage tasks, track time, automate workflows, and deliver work without juggling separate document and project management tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

M-Files Hubshare

Client Collaboration
Branded client portals
Real-time chat with clients
Granular access control
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Connected Search across apps
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meetings
Collaboration & Communication
Whiteboards
Screen recording (Clip)
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Unlimited users on free plan
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