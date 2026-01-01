ClickUp
M-Files
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Version control and history
Document proofing with annotations
Link documents directly to tasks
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and reminders
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
100+ automation triggers and actions
Approval workflows with status tracking
Timesheet approvals
AI writing assistant for tasks and Docs
AI-powered Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
AI Agents for workflow automation
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
Assign Chat messages as tasks
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Time tracking reports
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar)
Zapier for custom workflows
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible pricing for growing teams