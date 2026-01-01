The #1 M-Files Alternative

M-Files organizes documents. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and automations so teams execute faster without juggling separate systems for storage and workflows.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Work smarter together

ClickUp vs M-Files

M-Files manages documents in isolation. ClickUp connects documents to tasks, workflows, and team execution.

M-Files

  • Document management separate from task execution
  • Time tracking requires third-party integrations
  • Workflow automation limited to document routing
  • Pricing gates for advanced features and users
  • Search confined to M-Files repository only

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • 100+ automations for workflows and approvals
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free plan
  • Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

Why teams choose ClickUp over M-Files

ClickUp connects document management to task execution, automations, and team collaboration so work moves from planning to delivery without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

M-Files

Document Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Version control and history
Document proofing with annotations
Link documents directly to tasks
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and reminders
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Automations & Workflows
100+ automation triggers and actions
Approval workflows with status tracking
Timesheet approvals
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistant for tasks and Docs
AI-powered Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
AI Agents for workflow automation
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
Assign Chat messages as tasks
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Time tracking reports
Integrations
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar)
Zapier for custom workflows
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible pricing for growing teams
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT