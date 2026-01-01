The #1 LumApps Alternative

LumApps manages content. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals so teams execute faster without juggling separate tools for content, communication, and project tracking.
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ClickUp vs LumApps

LumApps requires expensive add-ons and multiple integrations for full functionality. ClickUp delivers everything in one workspace.

LumApps

  • Content management focused; requires separate tools for project execution
  • Enterprise add-ons needed for AI, video, and advanced features
  • Limited free tier; full functionality requires paid plans
  • Basic automation capabilities
  • Search limited to platform content without cross-app intelligence

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one platform
  • Real-time collaboration with assigned comments and @mentions
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over LumApps

ClickUp combines project management, knowledge sharing, and team communication in one workspace. Stop paying for expensive add-ons and eliminate tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

LumApps

Content & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
AI-powered search across connected apps
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Communication & Collaboration
Real-time Chat with task integration
SyncUps (video meetings with 10-hour limit)
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI Agents (Autopilot)
100+ automation triggers and actions
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
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