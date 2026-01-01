ClickUp
LumApps
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
AI-powered search across connected apps
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Task management with dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Real-time Chat with task integration
SyncUps (video meetings with 10-hour limit)
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI Agents (Autopilot)
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Offline Mode for tasks and notes