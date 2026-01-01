The #1 Loxo Alternative

Loxo finds talent. ClickUp ships the work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so recruitment teams manage pipelines, client relationships, and delivery without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Loxo

Loxo specializes in sourcing and CRM. ClickUp handles the full project lifecycle—from candidate pipelines to client deliverables.

Loxo

  • Specialized ATS and recruiting CRM for sourcing
  • Limited project management beyond candidate tracking
  • No native Docs or Whiteboards for collaboration
  • Basic automation focused on outreach sequences
  • Time tracking requires external integrations

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Custom Fields for candidate data (Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
  • Timeline views and dependencies for recruitment pipelines
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual follow-ups
  • Native time tracking with reporting for billing accuracy
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Loxo?

ClickUp gives recruitment teams tasks, docs, goals, and dashboards in one workspace. Manage candidate pipelines, client projects, and team capacity without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Loxo

Candidate & Project Management
Custom statuses for recruitment workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for pipeline planning
Workload view for team capacity planning
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Custom Fields & Data Management
15+ Custom Field types (Formula, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Formula Fields for calculations
Collaboration & Communication
Native real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings with 10-hour limit)
Clip for screen recording
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across ClickUp + integrated apps
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals & Strategy
Goals with task linking and automatic progress rollup
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
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