ClickUp
Loxo
Custom statuses for recruitment workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for pipeline planning
Workload view for team capacity planning
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
15+ Custom Field types (Formula, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Formula Fields for calculations
Native real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings with 10-hour limit)
Clip for screen recording
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across ClickUp + integrated apps
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with task linking and automatic progress rollup
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes