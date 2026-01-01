The #1 Loom Alternative

Loom records videos. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites screen recording, task management, and AI-powered workflows so teams ship faster without switching between video tools and project trackers.
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ClickUp vs Loom

Loom captures async video but leaves execution scattered across other tools. ClickUp connects recording to delivery in one workspace.

Loom

  • Video recording and sharing as standalone tool
  • Comments on videos don't convert to tracked tasks
  • Requires separate tools for project management and collaboration
  • Limited workflow automation beyond video-specific features
  • Internet dependency for syncing collections and team workspaces

ClickUp

  • Screen recording with Clip; annotate videos with Proofing comments
  • Assign feedback directly on recordings as actionable tasks
  • Native Docs, Chat, Whiteboards, and Goals in one platform
  • 100+ automations and Custom Fields for complex workflows
  • Offline Mode for uninterrupted productivity
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Loom?

ClickUp combines screen recording, task execution, and AI-powered automation in one workspace. Eliminate tool-switching between video platforms and project trackers while reducing subscription costs.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Loom

Screen Recording & Video
Screen recording with camera overlay
Recording time limits on free plan
Annotate videos with assigned feedback
Video transcriptions
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ specialized views
Native time tracking with reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
AI & Automation
AI-powered writing and task summarization
100+ workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with threaded conversations
Video meetings with no time limits
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode for uninterrupted work
Unlimited members on free plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT