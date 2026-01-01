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Loom
Screen recording with camera overlay
Recording time limits on free plan
Annotate videos with assigned feedback
Video transcriptions
Task management with dependencies
15+ specialized views
Native time tracking with reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
AI-powered writing and task summarization
100+ workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Real-time Chat with threaded conversations
Video meetings with no time limits
Offline Mode for uninterrupted work
Unlimited members on free plan