ClickUp
Lookeen
Connected Search across apps
Real-time search in collaborative Docs
Search tasks, comments, and Chat messages
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Custom Fields with 15+ types
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments with @mentions
SyncUps for video meetings
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meetings
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Free Forever plan