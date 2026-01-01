The #1 Lookeen Alternative

Lookeen searches files. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals so teams collaborate in real time without hunting across disconnected tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Work together, not just search together

ClickUp vs Lookeen

Lookeen finds files. ClickUp connects your team's work, conversations, and progress in one collaborative workspace.

Lookeen

  • Desktop search tool for files and Outlook emails
  • No task management or project collaboration features
  • Limited to local and network file indexing
  • Requires separate tools for team communication
  • AI features restricted by daily query limits

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Real-time collaboration with @mentions and assigned comments
  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, and Jira
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over desktop search tools

ClickUp brings tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals together so teams collaborate in real time instead of hunting for files across disconnected systems.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Lookeen

Search & Discovery
Connected Search across apps
Real-time search in collaborative Docs
Search tasks, comments, and Chat messages
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Custom Fields with 15+ types
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments with @mentions
SyncUps for video meetings
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meetings
Goals & Reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT