The #1 Lokulus Alternative

Lokulus automates service. ClickUp runs your business.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or custom implementations.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Built for teams, not just customer service

ClickUp vs Lokulus

Lokulus specializes in AI-driven customer service workflows. ClickUp delivers all-in-one work management for every team.

Lokulus

  • Custom implementations tailored to customer service workflows
  • Focused on AI-driven escalation and decision support
  • Requires configuration for each business use case
  • Specialized for insurance, e-commerce, and subscription management
  • No transparent pricing or self-serve plans

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, chat, and whiteboards in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations with no custom implementation required
  • Built-in time tracking and goal management
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

Why teams choose ClickUp over Lokulus

ClickUp delivers project management, collaboration, and automation for all teams; not just customer service. Get started in minutes without custom implementations.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Lokulus

AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Workflow automation with 100+ triggers and actions
AI agents for autonomous task execution
AI meeting transcription and notetaking
Tasks & Project Management
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and checklists
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and connected apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time team chat
Video meetings with screen sharing
Screen recording with Clip
Reporting & Visibility
Customizable Dashboards with live analytics
Workload view for capacity planning
Goal tracking with automatic progress rollup
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Transparent self-serve pricing
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT