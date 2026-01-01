ClickUp
Lokulus
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Workflow automation with 100+ triggers and actions
AI agents for autonomous task execution
AI meeting transcription and notetaking
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and checklists
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and connected apps
Real-time team chat
Video meetings with screen sharing
Screen recording with Clip
Customizable Dashboards with live analytics
Workload view for capacity planning
Goal tracking with automatic progress rollup
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Transparent self-serve pricing