The #1 Logz.io Alternative

Logz.io monitors logs. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and chat so teams ship faster without switching between observability dashboards and project tools.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Build better products together

ClickUp vs Logz.io

Logz.io tracks telemetry; ClickUp tracks the work behind it so engineering teams collaborate without tool sprawl.

Logz.io

  • Observability platform focused on logs, metrics, and traces
  • No native task management or project planning capabilities
  • Requires separate tools for roadmaps, sprints, and documentation
  • Consumption-based pricing can escalate with data volume
  • Limited collaboration features for cross-functional teams

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map for project planning
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual handoffs
  • Goals link directly to tasks with automatic progress rollup
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Logz.io?

ClickUp consolidates project management, documentation, and collaboration so engineering teams execute faster without juggling observability tools and separate PM platforms.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Logz.io

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with custom statuses
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for routine work
Workload view for capacity planning
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Docs connected to tasks and projects
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Assign Chat messages as action items
SyncUps for video meetings
AI & Automation
AI-powered Connected Search across apps
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Goals & Reporting
Goals linked to tasks with auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Native time tracking with reporting
Integrations
Zoom integration for meetings
Slack and Microsoft Teams integrations
GitHub and GitLab integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT