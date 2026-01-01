ClickUp
Logz.io
Task management with custom statuses
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for routine work
Workload view for capacity planning
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Docs connected to tasks and projects
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Assign Chat messages as action items
SyncUps for video meetings
AI-powered Connected Search across apps
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Goals linked to tasks with auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Native time tracking with reporting
Zoom integration for meetings
Slack and Microsoft Teams integrations
GitHub and GitLab integrations
Free Forever plan with unlimited members