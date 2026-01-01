ClickUp
LogicalDOC
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document version control and history
Proofing and annotation on images, videos, PDFs
Connected Search across documents and tasks
Task management with dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
100+ automation triggers and actions
Automated task assignments and notifications
Recurring tasks and checklists
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Microsoft Teams integrations
Zapier for workflow automation
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Offline Mode for tasks and notes