The #1 LogicalDOC Alternative

LogicalDOC stores documents. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, workflows, and time tracking so teams execute faster without switching between document storage and project management tools.
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ClickUp vs LogicalDOC

LogicalDOC manages documents. ClickUp connects documents to tasks, workflows, and team collaboration so work moves forward.

LogicalDOC

  • Document storage separate from task execution
  • Workflow automation only in expensive Enterprise edition
  • Limited collaboration features for distributed teams
  • No native time tracking or capacity planning
  • Free Community Edition lacks workflow and forms capabilities

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, tasks, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations for approvals and task routing
  • Real-time collaboration with @mentions and assigned comments
  • Built-in time tracking and workload management
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over LogicalDOC

ClickUp connects documents to execution with tasks, automations, and real-time collaboration. Stop managing files in isolation and start shipping work.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

LogicalDOC

Document Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document version control and history
Proofing and annotation on images, videos, PDFs
Connected Search across documents and tasks
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Workflow Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Automated task assignments and notifications
Recurring tasks and checklists
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
AI Features
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Integrations
Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Microsoft Teams integrations
Zapier for workflow automation
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
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