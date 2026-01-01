ClickUp
LLM Software
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Custom task statuses and workflows
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
15+ specialized views
Mind Maps for brainstorming
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assign comments as action items
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards
1,000+ app integrations
Zoom integration for meetings
Free Forever plan
Offline Mode