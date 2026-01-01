The #1 LiveAgent Alternative

LiveAgent handles tickets. ClickUp ships solutions.

Unify support tickets, project workflows, and team collaboration in one workspace. Track SLAs, automate routing, and connect customer feedback to roadmaps without switching tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Support teams need more than a ticketing system

ClickUp vs LiveAgent

LiveAgent organizes support tickets. ClickUp connects customer requests to project execution, docs, and goals so teams resolve issues faster.

LiveAgent

  • Universal inbox for multi-channel ticketing
  • Separate tools for projects and documentation
  • Time tracking available on Large plan ($49/agent)
  • Limited views for support workflows
  • Basic automation rules on all plans

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Custom Forms route requests into workflows with automations
  • Native time tracking with timesheet approvals
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
  • 100+ automation triggers for ticket routing and SLAs
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with LiveAgent?

LiveAgent centralizes support tickets. ClickUp connects customer requests to project workflows, documentation, and team goals so you resolve issues and ship improvements faster.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

LiveAgent

Ticket Management & Support
Custom Forms for intake
Custom statuses and workflows
Automations for ticket routing
SLA tracking and alerts
Project Management & Execution
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking
Recurring tasks
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Assign comments as action items
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
AI-powered search across tools
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Pricing & Access
Free plan with unlimited members
Offline Mode
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT