ClickUp
LiveAgent
Custom Forms for intake
Custom statuses and workflows
Automations for ticket routing
SLA tracking and alerts
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking
Recurring tasks
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Assign comments as action items
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
AI writing assistant
AI-powered search across tools
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Free plan with unlimited members
Offline Mode