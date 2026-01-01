ClickUp
Linear
Unlimited tasks on Free plan
Native collaborative Docs
Built-in Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Real-time Chat
Native Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Maps
Native time tracking with reporting
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Screen recording (Clip)
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
15+ Custom Field types (Formula, Location, Phone, Rating, Progress, Money)
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across ClickUp + integrated apps
Recurring tasks
Task dependencies
Mobile apps (iOS/Android)
Guest access with granular permissions
API and webhook access
SAML SSO
Audit logs