The #1 Linear Alternative

Linear vs ClickUp: Beyond Issue Tracking to Complete Work Management

Linear excels at issue tracking for engineering teams, but modern product development needs more. ClickUp delivers the same speed and simplicity Linear offers, plus native Docs, Whiteboards, Goals, Chat, and 15+ views—all in one platform. Get unlimited tasks on the Free plan, eliminate tool sprawl, and connect strategy to execution without switching apps.
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ClickUp vs Linear

Get full project management without complexity or paywalls.

ClickUp

  • Unlimited Free Plan: Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan—scale without limits
  • All Teams Welcome: Purpose-built for engineering, marketing, agencies, operations, and more
  • All-in-One Platform: Native Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, Goals, and Dashboards eliminate tool sprawl
  • 15+ View Types: List, Board, Timeline (Gantt), Workload, Mind Map, Table, Calendar, and more
  • Extensive Customization: 15+ Custom Field types, Formula Fields, and 100+ automations adapt to any workflow

Linear

  • Limited Free Plan: 250 issue cap forces upgrades as teams grow
  • Engineering-Focused: Primarily built for software development workflows
  • Separate Tools Required: No native docs, whiteboards, or goal tracking—requires integrations
  • Basic Views: Primarily list and board views for visualizing work
  • Limited Customization: Focused on standardized issue tracking workflows
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Frequently Asked Questions

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ClickUp has more features with fewer paywalls.

Get hundreds of powerful work tools that can be customized for any need.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Linear

Unlimited tasks on Free plan
Native collaborative Docs
Built-in Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Real-time Chat
Native Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Maps
Native time tracking with reporting
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Screen recording (Clip)
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
15+ Custom Field types (Formula, Location, Phone, Rating, Progress, Money)
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across ClickUp + integrated apps
Recurring tasks
Task dependencies
Mobile apps (iOS/Android)
Guest access with granular permissions
API and webhook access
SAML SSO
Audit logs
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT