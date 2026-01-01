ClickUp
LILT
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Custom statuses
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Mind Map view
Table view
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Proofing (annotation)
AI writing assistance
Workflow automations
Connected Search
AI Notetaker
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Goal tracking with task linking
Native integrations
API access
Free Forever plan
Offline Mode