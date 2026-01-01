The #1 LILT Alternative

LILT translates words. ClickUp translates work into results.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or waiting for translations.
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ClickUp vs LILT

LILT specializes in translation workflows. ClickUp manages the entire project lifecycle from planning to delivery.

LILT

  • Specialized translation management platform
  • Requires separate tools for project management
  • Limited to translation and localization workflows
  • Enterprise features require paid plans
  • Focused on linguistic workflows, not broader collaboration

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Native time tracking with reporting capabilities
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over specialized translation tools

ClickUp delivers end-to-end project management with tasks, docs, goals, and automations. Manage translation projects alongside product development, marketing campaigns, and operations.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

LILT

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Custom statuses
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Mind Map view
Table view
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Proofing (annotation)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance
Workflow automations
Connected Search
AI Notetaker
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Goals & Strategy
Goal tracking with task linking
Integrations
Native integrations
API access
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Offline Mode
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT