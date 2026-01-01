The #1 Liine Alternative

Liine tracks calls. ClickUp tracks everything.

ClickUp unites patient workflows, marketing attribution, team performance, and call data in one workspace so healthcare teams stop switching tools.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Healthcare teams need more than call tracking

ClickUp vs Liine

Liine monitors calls. ClickUp manages the entire patient journey from first contact to consultation booking.

Liine

  • Call tracking and recording only
  • Requires separate tools for task management and CRM
  • Limited to phone call analytics
  • No native automation beyond call monitoring
  • Healthcare-specific, not adaptable to other workflows

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, and Dashboards in one workspace
  • Customizable CRM with 15+ Custom Field types for patient data
  • Native time tracking and team performance analytics
  • 100+ automations to streamline patient acquisition
  • Real-time collaboration with offline access
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

Why healthcare teams choose ClickUp over Liine

ClickUp consolidates patient workflows, marketing attribution, and team management in one platform. Track calls, manage consultations, and optimize campaigns without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Liine

Call Management & Analytics
Call recording and transcription
Call analytics and reporting
AI-powered call insights
CRM & Patient Management
Customizable CRM
Patient journey tracking
Task management for consultations
Marketing Attribution & Reporting
Marketing spend tracking
Campaign performance dashboards
Google Ads integration
Team Performance & Training
Staff performance tracking
Training and coaching tools
Time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Workflow
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for planning
Offline Mode
Automation & AI
Workflow automations
AI writing and summarization
Connected Search across apps
Views & Visualization
15+ view types
Workload view for capacity planning
Timeline (Gantt) view
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT