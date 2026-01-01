ClickUp
Liine
Call recording and transcription
Call analytics and reporting
AI-powered call insights
Customizable CRM
Patient journey tracking
Task management for consultations
Marketing spend tracking
Campaign performance dashboards
Google Ads integration
Staff performance tracking
Training and coaching tools
Time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for planning
Offline Mode
Workflow automations
AI writing and summarization
Connected Search across apps
15+ view types
Workload view for capacity planning
Timeline (Gantt) view
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan