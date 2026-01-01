The #1 Leiga Alternative

Leiga tracks sprints. ClickUp ships products.

ClickUp unites sprint planning, workload balancing, docs, and AI so engineering teams deliver releases without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Leiga

Leiga focuses on sprint tracking. ClickUp connects roadmaps, execution, and collaboration in one workspace.

Leiga

  • Separate tools for docs and communication
  • Limited view types for project visualization
  • Basic automation for notifications and updates
  • Manual goal tracking without task integration
  • Search limited to platform content only

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Timeline (Gantt) and Workload views for capacity planning
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive tasks
  • Goals link directly to tasks with automatic progress rollup
  • Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Leiga

ClickUp delivers sprint management, workload balancing, and AI-powered collaboration in one platform so teams ship faster without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Leiga

Sprint Management
Sprint planning with Timeline (Gantt) view
Sprint Lists with custom statuses
Sprint templates for backlog organization
Task dependencies and blocking relationships
Resource Management
Workload view for capacity planning
Story points and time tracking
Drag-and-drop workload rebalancing
Collaboration & Communication
Native real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Whiteboards for visual planning
Screen recording with task attachment
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant for PRDs and task descriptions
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with widgets
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Release planning with milestones
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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