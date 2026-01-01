ClickUp
Leiga
Sprint planning with Timeline (Gantt) view
Sprint Lists with custom statuses
Sprint templates for backlog organization
Task dependencies and blocking relationships
Workload view for capacity planning
Story points and time tracking
Drag-and-drop workload rebalancing
Native real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Whiteboards for visual planning
Screen recording with task attachment
AI writing assistant for PRDs and task descriptions
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards with widgets
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Release planning with milestones
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members