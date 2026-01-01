ClickUp
Legal Assist AI
Custom case tracking with Custom Fields
Matter organization with 4-level hierarchy
Deadline tracking with Calendar and Timeline views
Task dependencies for case workflows
Automated contract analysis and risk identification
Predictive analytics for legal outcomes
AI writing assistance and summarization
Connected Search across all documents and apps
Collaborative Docs for briefs and memos
PDF annotation with Proofing
Centralized document storage in tasks
Real-time team Chat
Video meetings with SyncUps
Screen recording with Clip
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Formula Fields for custom calculations
Native time tracking with reporting
Workflow automations
Granular guest permissions for clients
Forms for client intake
Free Forever plan