ClickUp
LeadLegend
Customizable CRM with Custom Fields
Sales pipeline management
Forms for lead capture
Proposals and estimates
15+ view types
Task dependencies and relationships
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
AI Autopilot Agents
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Real-time Chat
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Centralized inbox for multi-channel messages
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Offline Mode
Flexible guest access for client collaboration
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members