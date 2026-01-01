The #1 LeadLegend Alternative

LeadLegend automates leads. ClickUp ships work.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Goals, and time tracking so teams execute strategy without switching between CRM, project tools, and communication apps.
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Ship faster with less tool sprawl

ClickUp vs LeadLegend

LeadLegend automates marketing and sales workflows but requires separate tools for project execution, team collaboration, and strategic planning.

LeadLegend

  • CRM and marketing automation focused on lead capture and nurturing
  • Limited project management views; primarily pipeline and calendar
  • Drag-and-drop automation builder requires $499/month Voice AI add-on for advanced features
  • No native time tracking or workload management
  • Advanced features like Proposals, Trigger Links, and Affiliate Manager locked to Enterprise plan

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map for multi-dimensional planning
  • 100+ automation triggers with visual workflow builder on paid plans
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • Customizable CRM with 15+ Custom Field types including Formula, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with LeadLegend?

ClickUp consolidates project execution, team collaboration, and strategic planning in one platform. Eliminate tool sprawl and connect work from intake to delivery without switching apps.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

LeadLegend

CRM & Sales Management
Customizable CRM with Custom Fields
Sales pipeline management
Forms for lead capture
Proposals and estimates
Tasks & Project Management
15+ view types
Task dependencies and relationships
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
AI Autopilot Agents
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Centralized inbox for multi-channel messages
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode
Flexible guest access for client collaboration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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