ClickUp
laxi.ai
AI-powered customer support chatbot
ClickUp Brain (AI writing, task summaries, Connected Search)
Workflow automations (100+ triggers and actions)
AI Notetaker for meetings
Task management with dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Progress)
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking and automatic progress rollup
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Knowledge base integration
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Real-time team chat
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for capacity planning
E-commerce platform integrations (Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento)
Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Microsoft Teams integrations
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Message volume limits