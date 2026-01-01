The #1 Laxi.ai Alternative

Laxi.ai automates support. ClickUp runs your business.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or hitting message limits.
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ClickUp vs Laxi.ai

Laxi.ai handles customer chats. ClickUp manages the work behind them—projects, documentation, team collaboration, and delivery.

Laxi.ai

  • AI chatbot for e-commerce customer support only
  • Message volume limits by plan tier (250-3,500/month)
  • Limited to customer-facing interactions
  • No project management or team collaboration features
  • Requires separate tools for internal work

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, whiteboards, and chat in one workspace
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations with custom triggers and actions
  • Native time tracking with reporting capabilities
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Laxi.ai

ClickUp delivers end-to-end work management with tasks, docs, goals, and dashboards. Laxi.ai focuses solely on customer support automation with message limits.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

laxi.ai

AI & Automation
AI-powered customer support chatbot
ClickUp Brain (AI writing, task summaries, Connected Search)
Workflow automations (100+ triggers and actions)
AI Notetaker for meetings
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Progress)
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking and automatic progress rollup
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Knowledge base integration
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Chat & Communication
Real-time team chat
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Integrations
E-commerce platform integrations (Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento)
Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Microsoft Teams integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Message volume limits
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HIPAA
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