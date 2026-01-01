The #1 Laserfiche Alternative

Laserfiche stores documents. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals so teams collaborate in real time without hunting across repositories or waiting for approvals.
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Work together, not just store together

ClickUp vs Laserfiche

Laserfiche archives files and routes forms. ClickUp connects execution, collaboration, and visibility in one workspace.

Laserfiche

  • Document repository with limited task management
  • Collaboration requires form routing and approvals
  • Workflow automation gated behind Professional plan
  • Primarily archive and compliance focused
  • Free plan unavailable; paid licenses required

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Real-time collaboration with comments and @mentions
  • 100+ automations for workflows without complex rules
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Laserfiche

ClickUp brings tasks, Docs, Goals, and Chat together so teams ship faster without switching between storage systems and project tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Laserfiche

Document Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Full-text search across all content
Document annotations and comments
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ specialized views (Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Workflow Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Approval routing and multi-step workflows
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Process reporting and bottleneck analysis
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT