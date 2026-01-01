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Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Full-text search across all content
Document annotations and comments
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ specialized views (Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
100+ automation triggers and actions
Approval routing and multi-step workflows
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Process reporting and bottleneck analysis
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members