ClickUp
Laivly
Custom statuses for case workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for routine operations
Bulk task actions
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload)
Workload view for agent capacity planning
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Collaborative Docs for knowledge bases
Connected Search across tasks and Docs
AI agent for call automation
100+ workflow automations
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments as action items
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with performance metrics
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members