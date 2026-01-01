The #1 Laivly Alternative

Laivly automates calls. ClickUp runs your contact center.

ClickUp unites customer cases, agent workflows, knowledge bases, and performance tracking in one workspace so contact centers eliminate tool sprawl and ship faster.
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Built for contact center operations

ClickUp vs Laivly

Laivly focuses on AI agents for calls. ClickUp manages the entire contact center operation without requiring separate tools for tasks, docs, and reporting.

Laivly

  • AI agent focused on call automation only
  • Requires separate tools for task management and documentation
  • No native time tracking or workload planning
  • Limited to contact center KPI optimization
  • Requires internet connectivity for core features

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, and Dashboards in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Workload, Timeline, and Table for case management
  • Native time tracking with reporting for agent performance
  • 100+ automations for routing, escalations, and workflows
  • Works offline so agents stay productive during outages
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Why contact centers choose ClickUp over Laivly

ClickUp delivers end-to-end contact center management with tasks, knowledge bases, performance tracking, and team collaboration. Laivly automates calls but leaves gaps in workflow execution.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Laivly

Tasks & Case Management
Custom statuses for case workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for routine operations
Bulk task actions
Views & Visualization
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload)
Workload view for agent capacity planning
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs for knowledge bases
Connected Search across tasks and Docs
AI & Automation
AI agent for call automation
100+ workflow automations
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments as action items
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with performance metrics
Offline & Mobile Access
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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