ClickUp
Kylas Sales CRM
Customizable deal pipelines
Lead and contact management
Unlimited records on free plan
Quotation and proposal generation
Advanced task management
15+ specialized view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Advanced workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Native Goals with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Offline Mode
Native mobile apps (iOS and Android)
Free Forever plan