The #1 Kylas Sales CRM Alternative

Kylas tracks leads. ClickUp closes deals and ships work.

ClickUp unites deal pipelines, task execution, Docs, Goals, and time tracking so sales and delivery teams collaborate without switching tools.
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Close deals faster with less tool sprawl

ClickUp vs Kylas Sales CRM

Kylas manages leads but leaves execution scattered. ClickUp connects sales pipelines to project delivery in one workspace.

Kylas Sales CRM

  • CRM-only platform requiring separate tools for project execution
  • Limited views focused on sales pipelines and dashboards
  • Basic workflow automation with plan-based limits (30-130 workflows)
  • Unlimited users but strict record limits on entry plans (1,000 non-expandable)
  • Cloud-dependent with no offline functionality for field access

ClickUp

  • Native deal pipelines, task management, Docs, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map for multi-dimensional planning
  • 100+ automations for lead routing, follow-ups, and workflow triggers
  • Unlimited members on Free Forever plan with no record caps
  • Offline Mode for field teams working without connectivity
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Kylas Sales CRM

Kylas manages your sales funnel. ClickUp connects sales to delivery with customizable pipelines, task execution, Docs, Goals, and real-time collaboration.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Kylas Sales CRM

CRM & Deal Management
Customizable deal pipelines
Lead and contact management
Unlimited records on free plan
Quotation and proposal generation
Task Management & Execution
Advanced task management
15+ specialized view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Advanced workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Goals & Reporting
Native Goals with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Mobile & Offline Access
Offline Mode
Native mobile apps (iOS and Android)
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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