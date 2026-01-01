ClickUp
KYC-Chain
AI-powered document scanning
Biometric selfie verification
AML and sanctions screening
Task management with custom statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for periodic reviews
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for team capacity planning
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Proofing to annotate PDFs and images
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Real-time Chat with threaded conversations
Assign Chat messages as action items
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Automations for workflow triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals for compliance
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Flexible guest access for client collaboration
Zoom integration for meetings from tasks
Slack and Microsoft Teams integrations