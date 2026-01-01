The #1 KushoAI Alternative

KushoAI tests code. ClickUp ships products.

Unite tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or waiting on test scripts.
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ClickUp vs KushoAI

KushoAI automates test generation. ClickUp connects testing workflows to roadmaps, sprints, and releases in one workspace.

KushoAI

  • AI test generation without broader project context
  • No native time tracking for QA cycles
  • Limited workflow automation beyond test scripts
  • No visual planning tools for release coordination
  • Requires paid plans for team collaboration features

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting for test cycles
  • 100+ automations to streamline QA workflows
  • Timeline (Gantt) and Workload views for release planning
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over KushoAI

ClickUp connects testing workflows to roadmaps, sprints, and releases. Automate routine tasks, track time on QA cycles, and keep everyone aligned in one workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

KushoAI

Test Automation & QA
AI-powered test generation
Custom task statuses for QA workflows
Task dependencies for test sequencing
Recurring tasks for regression testing
Project Planning & Visibility
Timeline (Gantt) view for release planning
Workload view for team capacity
Custom Dashboards with real-time reporting
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs for test plans
Connected Search across tasks and Docs
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking on tasks
Time reporting and timesheets
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for annotating attachments
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
Integrations
Zoom integration for meetings
GitHub and GitLab integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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