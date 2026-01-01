ClickUp
KushoAI
AI-powered test generation
Custom task statuses for QA workflows
Task dependencies for test sequencing
Recurring tasks for regression testing
Timeline (Gantt) view for release planning
Workload view for team capacity
Custom Dashboards with real-time reporting
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Collaborative Docs for test plans
Connected Search across tasks and Docs
Native time tracking on tasks
Time reporting and timesheets
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for annotating attachments
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
Zoom integration for meetings
GitHub and GitLab integrations
Free Forever plan