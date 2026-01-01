ClickUp
Krozu
Hierarchical project structure
Kanban boards
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Task dependencies
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Native time tracking
Payroll hours reporting
Billable hours tracking
Timesheet approvals
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Connected Search
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI writing assistance
Automations
AI Notetaker
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Individual performance reports
Form builder
Zoom integration
Slack integration
Free plan with unlimited tasks and members