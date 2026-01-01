The #1 Krozu Alternative

Krozu organizes projects. ClickUp gets them done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or hitting paywalls.
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ClickUp vs Krozu

Krozu's hierarchical structure organizes work, but ClickUp connects execution with strategy through native docs, chat, and AI.

Krozu

  • Kanban boards with hierarchical project trees
  • Drag-and-drop time tracking by moving cards
  • Weighting factors for milestone progress calculation
  • Sub-channel messaging tied to projects
  • Limited view types focused on boards and lists

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Native time tracking with payroll and billable hours reporting
  • 100+ automations and AI-powered Connected Search
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Krozu

ClickUp delivers the depth Krozu promises plus native docs, chat, goals, and AI so teams execute strategy without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Krozu

Tasks & Project Management
Hierarchical project structure
Kanban boards
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Task dependencies
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Time Tracking
Native time tracking
Payroll hours reporting
Billable hours tracking
Timesheet approvals
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Connected Search
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance
Automations
AI Notetaker
Goals & Reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Individual performance reports
Forms & Intake
Form builder
Integrations
Zoom integration
Slack integration
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited tasks and members
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